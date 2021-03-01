Kleros (PNK) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $35.03 million and $1.48 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,684,715 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

