KnoxFS (new) Price Hits $1.18 on Top Exchanges (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. KnoxFS (new) has a total market cap of $441,728.32 and approximately $3.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00512897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00073599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00077920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.00468068 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00183265 BTC.

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 373,479 coins.

