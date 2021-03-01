Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $129.01 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 132.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

