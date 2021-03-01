Korea Investment CORP Acquires 211 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $31.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,068.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,010. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,948.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,717.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

