Korea Investment CORP Acquires 344,128 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,128 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $138,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after acquiring an additional 398,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 433,469 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,211,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $241.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.04.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.