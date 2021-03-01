Korea Investment CORP Sells 170,764 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,441,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,764 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $213,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.78. 214,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,025. The company has a market cap of $181.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

