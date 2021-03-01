Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $113.13 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kornit Digital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

