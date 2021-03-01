Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given New $103.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KRYS. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $81.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

