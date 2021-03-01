Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.92

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 23687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

KHNGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

