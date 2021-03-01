KWB Wealth Buys Shares of 186,871 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,371,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 2.2% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,645. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

