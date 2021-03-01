KWB Wealth Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.04. 60,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $94.40.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

