KWB Wealth Invests $233,000 in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KWB Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after buying an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,009. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.