KWB Wealth Makes New $481,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KWB Wealth bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.37. 117,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,715. The company has a market cap of $308.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.