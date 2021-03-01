L Brands (NYSE:LB) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $64.00. The stock traded as high as $57.52 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 121327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

