L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $54.66 on Friday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

