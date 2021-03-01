La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 15th

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

La-Z-Boy has decreased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE:LZB opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LZB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

