Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 338.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $3,430,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $239.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

