Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$5.50

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its target price increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

VNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) stock opened at C$4.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.21 million and a P/E ratio of 175.19. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$4.80.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

