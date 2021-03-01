Lawson Products, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lawson Products in a report released on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

LAWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $478.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

