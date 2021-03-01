Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) PT Raised to $64.00 at Barrington Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.47 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.