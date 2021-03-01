Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $53.00 on Friday. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. Research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.