LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Cut to Underperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northland Securities currently has $250.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $315.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.36.

TREE stock opened at $268.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

