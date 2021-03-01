Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 710 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,823 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $691.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $823.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

