Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $127.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $132.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

