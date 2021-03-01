Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $289,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 326.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $313.45 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $320.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.52.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.