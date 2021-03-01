Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares were up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 998,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,229,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

