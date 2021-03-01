LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGIH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.86.

LGI Homes stock opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

