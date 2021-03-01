Libertas Token (LIBERTAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,672.00

Libertas Token (CURRENCY:LIBERTAS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Libertas Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Libertas Token has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,672.00 worth of Libertas Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Libertas Token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00512897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00073599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00077920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.00468068 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Libertas Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,954,933 tokens. The official website for Libertas Token is libertas.network.

