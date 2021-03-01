Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $149.51 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

