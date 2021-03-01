Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $32,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

