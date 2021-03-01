Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,186.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 231,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after buying an additional 132,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

