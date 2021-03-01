Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2,723.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,063 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Yum China by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,478 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,643,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

YUMC opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.