LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s previous close.

LPTH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

LPTH stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

