Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.40.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $147.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $149.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average of $108.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.