Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $7.32 Million in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CareDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $568,767.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,886,684. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $79.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.91 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

