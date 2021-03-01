Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 3,580 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 26.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of YETI by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of YETI by 22.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,342. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

