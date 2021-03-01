Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambarella by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

AMBA opened at $112.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 12,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $1,042,218.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 896,815 shares in the company, valued at $76,462,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $511,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.