Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 65,625 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,625 shares during the period. Sprout Social accounts for about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.39% of Sprout Social worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 723,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $67.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $800,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582 over the last three months.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.