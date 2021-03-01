LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Raised to $77.00 at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LPSN. Roth Capital raised their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.31.

LPSN stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.34.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,114 shares of company stock valued at $25,518,825. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

