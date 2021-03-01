Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LBLCF. CIBC cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

