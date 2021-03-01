Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LBLCF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loblaw Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

LBLCF opened at $48.29 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $55.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

