Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Loews worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 17.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE L opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $50.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Insiders sold 9,134 shares of company stock valued at $424,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

