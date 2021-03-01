London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Up 586.5% in February

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a growth of 586.5% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LNSTY stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

