Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Thor Industries worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $117.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.