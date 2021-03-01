Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.58% of Simulations Plus worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,306,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

