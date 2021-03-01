Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $5.18 Million in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,006,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,985,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 370,004 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 34.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 55.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 455,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 25.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.40. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

