Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,757,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after purchasing an additional 120,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 99,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,283,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $45.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

