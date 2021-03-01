Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 263,673 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 263,673 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $565,954.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

