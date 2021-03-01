Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 543,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.23% of Park Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of PK opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.