Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.09% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,986,000 after acquiring an additional 104,920 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,732,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,226,893.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

SWTX opened at $86.05 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

